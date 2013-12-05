Advertisement

Policy

Follow The Money

INTERACTIVE TABLE: This table ranks top chemistry spenders and breaks down funding sources

by Carmen Drahl
December 5, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 49
Most Popular in Policy

FOLLOW THE MONEY

This table ranks top chemistry spenders and breaks down funding sources

This table contains the top 100 chemistry spenders in fiscal year 2011, according to NSF data. Use the “Search” box to find your school. Click any of the dark blue headings to sort data in the table by that category. Click on a school to view details, including a pie chart breakdown of funding sources. Click on a second school to view them side-by-side. Hover over the pie chart for more details.

Dollar amounts are in thousands.

TOTAL, ALL INSTITUTIONS $1,747,771 $1,785,614 2.17%

Click school to show details and compare

Click school to show details and compare

NOTE: Institutional fiscal years. a Includes funding for the Applied Physics Lab.
SOURCE: National Science Foundation, WebCASPAR Database System

If you are having trouble viewing this table, click here for a PDF of the article.

