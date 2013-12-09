Advertisement

December 9, 2013 Cover

Volume 91, Issue 49

This year saw the shaky rollout of a revamped, post-patent-cliff pharmaceutical industry that may need time to gain traction

Cover image:

Volume 91 | Issue 49
Drug Development

The Future Is Now

This year saw the shaky rollout of a revamped, post-patent-cliff pharmaceutical industry that may need time to gain traction

2011 Academic R&D Spending Trends

NSF census, two years into a revamp, has more details about chemistry department funding sources

Stem Cell Exploitation

Unproven therapies, cosmetics present challenges for regulators worldwide

  • Environment

    School Spending On Chemical Engineering R&D

    TABLE: Ranks top chemical engineering spenders and breaks down funding sources.

  • Policy

    Top 25 Universities In 2011 R&D Spending

    TABLE: Few of chemistry's top spenders place in the overall top 25.

  • Business

    School Spending On Chemical Research Equipment

    TABLE: Roughly three-quarters of spending came from federal funds in 2011.

Analyzing Cannabis

As the legalization of marijuana spreads across the U.S., labs Sprout up to offer chemical analyses of cannabis products

