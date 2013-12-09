Baekeland Award To Christopher Chang

Christopher J. Chang ,a professor of chemistry and molecular and cell biology at the University of California, Berkeley, has won the 2013 Leo Hendrik Baekeland Award from the ACS North Jersey Section. The award recognizes accomplishments in pure or applied chemistry by a U.S. chemist under the age of 40. The awardee must have demonstrated initiative, creativity, leadership, and perseverance.
Chang, who is also a faculty scientist in the Chemical Sciences Division of Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, is applying molecular imaging and catalysis to neuroscience, stem cells, cancer, infectious diseases, renewable energy, and green chemistry.
He was honored during a symposium at Rutgers University on Dec. 6.
