BASF has produced its first commercial quantities of 1,4-butanediol using fermentation technology licensed in May from biobased chemicals start-up Genomatica. BASF plans to use the butanediol, which was made from dextrose, to produce derivatives including polytetrahydrofuran. Separately, U.K.-based Green Biologics has raised $25 million in a second round of venture funding to scale up fermentation of acetone and the C4 chemical 1-butanol. The company operates a demonstration facility in Emmetsburg, Iowa, and recently purchased an ethanol plant in Little Falls, Minn.
