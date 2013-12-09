Brian Hoffman Named Cotton Medalist

Brian M. Hoffman, the Charles E. & Emma H. Morrison Professor of Chemistry at Northwestern University, has been named the winner of the F. A. Cotton Medal, sponsored by the ACS Texas A&M Section and the Texas A&M University department of chemistry.
Hoffman was cited for his many contributions to the development and application of electron-nuclear double resonance (ENDOR) spectroscopy for elucidating mechanisms of catalysis by metalloenzymes.
The Cotton Medal, which consists of a gold medal and a bronze replica and is accompanied by a certificate, is named for the late F. Albert Cotton, the former W. T. Doherty-Welch Foundation Distinguished Professor of Chemistry at Texas A&M.
