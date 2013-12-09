Burtron Davis Garners Petroleum Award

Burtron H. Davis, associate director of the Center for Applied Energy Research at the University of Kentucky, has received the 2013 Distinguished Researcher Award in Petroleum Chemistry from the ACS Division of Energy & Fuels.
Davis is internationally recognized for his work in synthetic fuels and catalysis. His research interests have included Fischer-Tropsch synthesis, the mechanism of dehydrocyclization, direct coal liquefaction, and water-gas shift reactions. He has served as division secretary for the ACS Petroleum Division and organized numerous ACS symposia.
