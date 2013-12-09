Call For Nominations For Oklahoma Chemist Award

Nominations are being sought for the 2014 Oklahoma Chemist Award, given by Oklahoma’s ACS local sections to honor contributions to chemistry in the state. The award consists of a plaque and $1,000.
Five copies of a single nomination should be postmarked no later than Feb. 3, 2014, to K. Darrell Berlin, Chair, Oklahoma Chemist Awards Committee, Department of Chemistry, Oklahoma State University, Stillwater, OK 74078. For nomination details, e-mail Berlin at kenneth.d.berlin@okstate.edu, or visit the Oklahoma Section website at oklahoma.sites.acs.org.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter