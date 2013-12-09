Cancer Stem Cells Are Drug Pact Target

Celgene and OncoMed Pharmaceuticals have formed an agreement to jointly develop up to six anticancer products from OncoMed, including one of its most advanced drug candidates, demcizumab. OncoMed, based in Redwood City, Calif., develops antibodies targeting cancer stem cells, the subpopulation of cells in a tumor responsible for driving tumor growth and metastasis. Under the agreement, Celgene will pay OncoMed $155 million and buy $22 million of its stock. Milestone payments could exceed $3 billion.
