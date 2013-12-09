Chemtrade To Acquire General Chemical

Canada-based Chemtrade Logistics will acquire privately held General Chemical for $860 million. For the 12 months ending on Sept. 30, New Jersey-based General had $390 million in sales of sulfuric acid, potassium chloride, and other inorganic chemicals for markets such as water treatment and industrial processing. Chemtrade says the acquisition will create a business with more than $1.2 billion in revenue by adding to Chemtrade’s existing sulfuric acid and water treatment businesses. General was part of AlliedSignal until it was spun off in 1986.
