Clariant Opens Mining R&D Center In Brazil

Clariant has opened an applied research center for the mining industry in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil. Located in the heart of the Brazilian mining industry, the center is staffed by scientists who will develop ore flotation products as well as reagents for pelletizing, dust control, filtration, and settling, Clariant says. The company says it has been active in Brazil’s mining sector for 35 years.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter