Dow Corning Buys Out Polysilicon Partner

Dow Corning has spent $240 million to buy out Mitsubishi Materials’ interest in Hemlock Semiconductor, a polysilicon producer set up 50 years ago in Hemlock, Mich. Shin-Etsu Handotai still owns 19.5% of a Hemlock Semiconductor division. Hemlock has largely completed a second polysilicon plant, in Clarksville, Tenn., but it put the project on hold earlier this year because of slumping prices for the material, used in computer chips and solar cells.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter