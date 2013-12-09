Edward E. Pickett, 93, a professor emeritus of biochemistry at the University of Missouri, Columbia, died on June 14.
Born in Indianapolis, Pickett earned a B.S. in chemistry from Purdue University in 1942 and a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from Ohio State University in 1948. That same year, he joined the faculty of the University of Missouri’s College of Agriculture (now the College of Agriculture, Food & Natural Resources within the university’s Biochemistry Division) as an assistant professor of agricultural chemistry.
Remaining with the university for 38 years, he taught and conducted research in the biochemistry and chemistry departments. He authored more than 60 papers describing spectroscopic methods to measure biologically important trace elements.
Pickett retired in 1986 but remained active at the university. He continued to mentor graduate students and worked with the Office of Environmental Health & Safety to identify unknown chemical materials and train staff in analytical chemistry techniques. Pickett was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1942.
In retirement, Pickett and his wife, Joyce, took extended vacations across the U.S. in their RV to explore nature through bird watching and photography. Pickett also refined his lifelong hobby of woodworking and produced furniture for his family.
Pickett’s wife, whom he married in 1950, predeceased him. He is survived by his sons, Ralph and Glenn; daughter, Carol; and three grandchildren.
