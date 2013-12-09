Enabling Time-Of-Flight Mass Spec

The American Chemical Society’s 2012 Form 990 is now available on ACS’s website. To access the information, go to www.acs.org and follow these instructions: Click on “About Us,” then click on “ACS Financial Information.” Go to the heading “ACS IRS Form 990” and click on “2012 IRS Form 990.”
Please see also the related “Guide to Schedule J” for explanatory information regarding ACS Executive Compensation. If you have any access problems, contact webmaster@acs.org.
“Mass Spec’s Century of Change” mentions the invention of time-of-flight (TOF) mass spectrometry by William E. Stephens (C&EN, Oct. 21, page 30). Two important breakthroughs that made this technique possible in practice also warrant mention: improvements in spatial and hence temporal resolution by W. C. Wiley and I. H. McLaren, scientists who worked at Bendix Corp. Wiley was also the inventor of the channel electron multiplier, which provided sufficiently short detector pulses to allow accurate timing of the arrival of ions and hence yield high-resolution mass spectrometry.
One could make the argument that Wiley was the father of modern TOF mass spectrometry.
J. Brian A. Mitchell
Rennes
France
