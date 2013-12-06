Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Europe Moves To Protect Trade Secrets

EU companies endorse proposed legislation on confidential business information

by Cheryl Hogue
December 6, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The European chemical industry is hailing a move by the European Union to increase legal protections for companies’ trade secrets against theft and use by competitors.

The EU late last month proposed legislation that would provide greater legal redress to companies that have trade secrets stolen from them. This would empower chemical manufacturers to invest more confidently in the EU, says Hubert Mandery, director general of the European Chemical Industry Council (CEFIC).

Trade secrets aren’t protected by patent or copyright, so competitors may work independently to discover, develop, and use the same information. But it’s illegal to obtain this knowledge through theft, bribery, or other illicit means. Trade secrets, which companies guard as confidential because they give them a competitive edge, run the gamut from steps in a manufacturing process to product formulas to the results of marketing studies.

A patchwork of national rules now provide uneven legal protections for trade secrets across the EU. Citing industrial espionage and cyber crime, EU Commissioner for Internal Market & Services Michel Barnier says, “We have to make sure our laws move with the times and that the strategic assets of our companies are adequately protected against theft.”

The proposal would establish an EU-wide definition of what constitutes a trade secret. It also would make it easier for companies to sue for financial damages from anyone stealing, unlawfully using, or disclosing their confidential business information. And it would create a procedure for courts to order removal of products from the EU market that were made with purloined trade secrets.

“This is a critical step to protect European companies’ confidential business information in the case of misappropriation,” CEFIC’s Mandery says of the proposal.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
U.S. files complaint over China’s patent policies
CEFIC bemoans EU disclosure ruling
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Congress passes bill to deter theft of trade secrets

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE