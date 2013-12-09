… As FDA Bans Drugs From Indian Firm

FDA has imposed an import alert related to Wockhardt, a leading Indian manufacturer of generic drugs. The action bans from the U.S. all but five of the pharmaceuticals that the company makes at its Chikalthana site. In May, FDA had imposed an alert on products from another Wockhardt plant in India. The bans were imposed because of unspecified failures by the firm to comply with drug manufacturing standards, according to FDA. Wockhardt says it is working to resolve the problems.
