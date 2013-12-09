Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Forest And Eisai Cut Drug R&D Jobs

by Lisa M. Jarvis
December 9, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Forest Laboratories is cutting 500 jobs, about 9% of its workforce, as part of an overhaul of its business a year after losing patent protection on its top-selling drug, the antidepressant Lexapro. The goal is to trim $500 million in annual expenses by the end of 2016. Revamping R&D will account for $270 million of the savings, while changes to Forest’s marketing operation will add another $150 million. Meanwhile, Japanese drugmaker Eisai is also streamlining its research and clinical operations in moves that will cost 130 jobs in the U.S. and Europe. Eisai appears to be joining many of its big pharma competitors in a retrenchment from internal neuroscience research. The company said it will end medicinal chemistry activities in England to focus on an open innovation neuroscience drug discovery venture with University College London.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Lilly to close Surrey neuroscience research site
Lundbeck Unveils Massive Layoffs
Bristol-Myers Plans Amylin Site Closure

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE