Forest And Eisai Cut Drug R&D Jobs

Forest Laboratories is cutting 500 jobs, about 9% of its workforce, as part of an overhaul of its business a year after losing patent protection on its top-selling drug, the antidepressant Lexapro. The goal is to trim $500 million in annual expenses by the end of 2016. Revamping R&D will account for $270 million of the savings, while changes to Forest’s marketing operation will add another $150 million. Meanwhile, Japanese drugmaker Eisai is also streamlining its research and clinical operations in moves that will cost 130 jobs in the U.S. and Europe. Eisai appears to be joining many of its big pharma competitors in a retrenchment from internal neuroscience research. The company said it will end medicinal chemistry activities in England to focus on an open innovation neuroscience drug discovery venture with University College London.
