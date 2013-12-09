Germany’s Merck Forms New Spin-Off

TocopheRx is the eighth and latest company spun off from Merck Serono. In April 2012, Merck set up its Entrepreneur Partnership Program to help former employees create companies that could advance programs Merck was no longer supporting internally. With $3.2 million in seed funding from Merck, Boston-based TocopheRx will develop oral follicle-stimulating hormone agonists for treating infertility. Stephen Palmer, who led Merck’s infertility research group for nine years, will serve as chief scientific officer of TocopheRx.
