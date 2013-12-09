HIST Seeks Award Nominations

The ACS Division of the History of Chemistry seeks nominations for the 2014 HIST Award for Outstanding Achievement in the History of Chemistry. The prize consists of $1,500 and an engraved plaque and is presented annually at the American Chemical Society fall national meeting.
Nominations should include a complete curriculum vitae for the nominee, consisting of biographical data, educational background, awards, honors, publications, presentations, and other services to the profession; a nominating letter summarizing the nominee’s achievements in the field of the history of chemistry and citing unique contributions that merit a major award; and at least two seconding letters. Copies of no more than three publications may also be included, if available.
All nominations should be sent electronically to James L. Marshall at jimm@unt.edu or mailed to James L. Marshall, Chair of the HIST Award Committee, Department of Chemistry-UNT, 1155 Union Circle #303070, Denton, TX 76203-5017. The deadline for nominations is Dec. 31.
