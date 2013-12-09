Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

HIST Seeks Award Nominations

by Linda Wang
December 9, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

The ACS Division of the History of Chemistry seeks nominations for the 2014 HIST Award for Outstanding Achievement in the History of Chemistry. The prize consists of $1,500 and an engraved plaque and is presented annually at the American Chemical Society fall national meeting.

Nominations should include a complete curriculum vitae for the nominee, consisting of biographical data, educational background, awards, honors, publications, presentations, and other services to the profession; a nominating letter summarizing the nominee’s achievements in the field of the history of chemistry and citing unique contributions that merit a major award; and at least two seconding letters. Copies of no more than three publications may also be included, if available.

All nominations should be sent electronically to James L. Marshall at jimm@unt.edu or mailed to James L. Marshall, Chair of the HIST Award Committee, Department of Chemistry-UNT, 1155 Union Circle #303070, Denton, TX 76203-5017. The deadline for nominations is Dec. 31.

 

 

Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Call for nominations: 2024 Charles H. Stone Award
Call for nominations: 2024 James Flack Norris Award
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Call for nominations for the 2024 Richards Medal

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE