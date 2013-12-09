Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

James E. Boggs

by Susan J. Ainsworth
December 9, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

James E. Boggs, a professor emeritus of chemistry and biochemistry at the University of Texas, Austin, died on June 2, one week before his 92nd birthday.

Born in East Cleveland, Boggs received a B.A. in chemistry from Oberlin College in 1943. During World War II, he worked on the Manhattan Project, developing techniques for uranium isotope separation. He earned a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Michigan in 1953.

That same year, Boggs joined the chemistry department at UT Austin. He is credited with more than 400 scientific publications in the field of molecular structure and dynamics.

Boggs enjoyed teaching freshman chemistry, and he developed and taught a course on science in society. Later in his career, he worked extensively with the university’s overseas study program. After retiring while in his 70s, he continued conducting research and publishing his work.

Boggs was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1943. He was named an ACS Fellow in 2010.

He received the 2010 International Dr. Barbara Mez-Starck Prize for his outstanding contributions to experimental structural chemistry and molecular physics.

In 1998, he and his wife established the James E. & Ruth Ann Boggs Endowment Fund, which has benefited UT Austin’s Mallet Chemistry Library.

He enjoyed traveling in the U.S. and overseas, and he was an avid reader.

Preceded in death by his wife, whom he married in 1948, Boggs is survived by his daughters, Carol, Ann McCarley, and Lynne Cariker, and two grandchildren.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
R. Garth Pews
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Peter A. Howell
Edgar F. Westrum Jr.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE