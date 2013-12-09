KKR Invests In Indian Generics …

The U.S. private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts will pay $200 million for a minority stake in Gland Pharma, an Indian generic drug maker. In business since 1978, Gland produces injectable drugs for sale in India, the U.S., and other countries. The company’s products include heparin and other drugs that it often ships in prefilled syringes. KKR did not disclose what percentage of Gland it is acquiring, but it is taking up the stake currently owned by Evolvence India Life Sciences Fund, another private equity investor.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter