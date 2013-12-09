Molecular Partners In Deal With Roche

Roche and Switzerland’s Molecular Partners will jointly discover and develop cancer therapies incorporating Molecular Partners’ DARPin technology. DARPins are non-antibody-based small proteins engineered to selectively bind to and penetrate tumors. Conjugated to a drug molecule, DARPins can deliver toxic payloads to kill cancer cells. Under the agreement, Roche gets rights to several DARPin-based products in exchange for $60 million and research funding. If all development and sales milestones are met, Molecular Partners could receive up to $1.1 billion.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter