Environment

Offers Made To Destroy Syria’s Chemical Weapons

by Susan R. Morrissey
December 9, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 49
The U.S. and dozens of private companies have expressed interest in destroying Syria’s chemical weapons to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), the international agency overseeing the mission. Under an agreed-upon plan, Syria’s most critical chemicals will be removed from the country by Dec. 31, with the rest to be removed by early February 2014. It has been unclear where or by whom the weapons will be destroyed. Now, the U.S. has offered to supply destruction technology, full operational support, and financing to neutralize Syria’s most critical chemicals. The operations may be carried out on a U.S. naval vessel at sea. In addition, 35 companies have submitted bids to OPCW to participate in the disposal of the remaining chemicals. OPCW is evaluating the offers.

