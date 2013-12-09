Advertisement

People

PROF Presents Division Awards

by Linda Wang
December 9, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 49
The ACS Division of Professional Relations (PROF) presented two awards during the fall ACS national meeting in Indianapolis in September.

Murphy
Donna J. Nelson and Kristen Murphy were awarded the 2013 Henry Hill Award, which recognizes outstanding achievement in the area of professional relations. It honors Henry Hill, a distinguished chemist and past-president of ACS. John Borchardt was honored posthumously with the Lou Sacco Award for outstanding contributions and service to PROF.

Nelson is a professor of chemistry and biochemistry at the University of Oklahoma. Her research focuses on single-walled carbon nanotube functionalization, characterization, and application; correlations of additions to alkenes; scientific workforce development; and new ­techniques in chemical education. In addition, she also served as a technical consultant to the award-winning television series “Breaking Bad” (C&EN, Sept. 23, page 32).

Murphy is an assistant professor of chemical education at the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee. Her research is focused on methods of educational content delivery, student cognition in problem-solving strategies, and assessment in preparatory and introductory college chemistry courses. She also serves as associate director of the ACS Exams Institute.

Borchardt, who passed away in January 2013 (C&EN, Feb. 25, page 43), was a longtime ACS volunteer. He served as a councilor for PROF for many years and was also a career consultant and career presenter for the ACS Department of Career Management & Development.

Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

