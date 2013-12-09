Pacifichem 2015 Issues Second Call For Symposia

The 2015 International Chemical Congress of Pacific Basin Societies, known as Pacifichem 2015, is issuing its second call for symposia (C&EN, Dec. 3, 2012, page 39). The conference will take place in Honolulu on Dec. 15–20, 2015. Details can be found online at pacifichem.org.
The conference is sponsored by the American Chemical Society, the Canadian Society for Chemistry, the Chemical Society of Japan, the Chinese Chemical Society, the Korean Chemical Society, the New Zealand Institute of Chemistry, and the Royal Australian Chemical Institute. ACS will serve as the host society for the meeting.
The theme of Pacifichem 2015 is “Chemical Networking: Building Bridges Across the Pacific.” The theme emphasizes the collaborative nature of chemistry as a multidisciplinary science and the opportunities to network with Pan-Pacific research groups at Pacifichem meetings.
The technical program will consist of the following subject areas:
Core areas of chemistry: analytical; inorganic; macromolecular; organic; and physical, theoretical, and computational.
Multi- or cross-disciplinary areas of chemistry: agrochemistry, environmental chemistry, and geochemistry; biological chemistry; and materials and nanoscience.
Chemistry solutions to global challenges: bench to bedside—chemistry of health care; chemistry of clean energy conversion, storage, and production; and connecting chemistry to society.
The second call for proposals will remain open until March 1, 2014. The Pacifichem 2015 Organizing Committee is specifically seeking proposals for symposia not covered in the preliminary program. To date, 259 symposia have been approved; the list, as well as symposium guidelines, can be viewed at the meeting website.
Only members of sponsoring or participating societies are eligible to submit symposium proposals. All symposia require coorganizers from at least three Pacific Basin countries.
If you have questions or need assistance, e-mail pacifichem@acs.org.
