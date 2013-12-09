Advertisement

Materials

Quantum Dots From Coal

Scientists find an inexpensive source of graphene particles, which could be used in medical and electronic applications

by Bethany Halford
December 9, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 49
CARBON DOTS
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Jeff Fitlow/Rice U
Tour (left) and graduate student Ruquan Ye show the coal source and graphene quantum dots extracted from a process developed at Rice University.
This is a photo of Rice University chemist James Tour holding a lump of coal and graduate student Ruquan Ye holding a vial of graphene quantum dots made from coal.
Credit: Jeff Fitlow/Rice U
Tour (left) and graduate student Ruquan Ye show the coal source and graphene quantum dots extracted from a process developed at Rice University.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Tour Group/Rice U
Coal contains nanoscale crystalline bits of carbon, which can be liberated as graphene quantum dots, as shown in this TEM image.
Lumps of bituminous coal shown with an inset of an artist’s drawing of graphene quantum dots
Credit: Tour Group/Rice U
Coal contains nanoscale crystalline bits of carbon, which can be liberated as graphene quantum dots, as shown in this TEM image.

Superman can take a lump of coal and squeeze it into a diamond. But for high-tech applications, such as photovoltaics, the Man of Steel might want to take a cue from researchers at Rice University and go for a different carbon allotrope. James M. Tour, Angel A. Martí, and coworkers have shown that it’s possible to synthesize graphene quantum dots—nano­scale carbon particles just a few atoms thick—from coal (Nat. Commun. 2013, DOI: 10.1038/ncomms3943). Other methods for making graphene quantum dots require expensive processes or chemical precursors and produce only small amounts of material. The Rice researchers found that they could create graphene quantum dots from inexpensive and abundant coal by using a single-step wet-chemical process. Coal, they explain, is made up of nanometer-sized crystalline carbon domains linked by aliphatic amorphous carbon. Crushing the coal and bathing it in acid breaks up the amorphous carbon and releases the crystalline quantum dots. The resulting nanoparticles could find use in many applications, including biomedical imaging and optoelectronics.

