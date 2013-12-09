Richard Eisenberg Receives Oesper Award

Richard Eisenberg, the Tracy H. Harris Professor of Chemistry Emeritus at the University of Rochester, is the winner of the 2013 Ralph & Helen Oesper Award, cosponsored by the University of Cincinnati department of chemistry and the ACS Cincinnati Section.
The award is given annually to a well-established chemist with a long record of outstanding scientific achievement. Eisenberg’s research interests include the development of multicomponent systems for the photoreduction of protons from water, and the development of electrophilic, cationic iridium(III) complexes that are capable of promoting electrocyclizations and tandem reaction sequences.
