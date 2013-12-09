Solvay Boosts Natural Vanillin

Solvay will double capacity to make natural vanillin at its facility in Melle, France. The company makes the flavor ingredient via fermentation of ferulic acid, which is derived from lignin. Although the vanillin is not derived from the vanilla orchid, it meets the requirements for labeling as natural by U.S. and European regulators. Vanillin is used in ice cream, confectionery, chocolate, pastry, and beverages.
