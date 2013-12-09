Townsend Is Named Scott Medalist

Craig A. Townsend, the Alsoph H. Corwin Professor of Chemistry at Johns Hopkins University, is the winner of the I. A. Scott Medal, sponsored by the ACS Texas A&M Section and the Texas A&M University department of chemistry. The award recognizes excellence in biological chemistry research; it consists of a gold medal, a gold-plated bronze replica of the medal, and a certificate.
Townsend’s research interests include natural product chemistry, biosynthesis of β-lactam antibiotics, metabolic and enzyme engineering, mechanistic enzymology, and fatty acid synthase inhibition.
