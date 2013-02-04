2013 ACS National Award Winners

These vignettes highlight several recipients of awards administered by the American Chemical Society for 2013. C&EN will publish the remaining sets of vignettes in February and March issues. A profile of Peter J. Stang, the 2013 Priestley Medalist, is scheduled to appear in the April 8 issue of C&EN along with his award address.
Most of the award recipients will be honored at an awards ceremony that will be held on April 9 in conjunction with the spring ACS national meeting in New Orleans. However, the Arthur C. Cope Scholar awardees will be honored at the fall ACS national meeting in Indianapolis, Sept. 8–12.
