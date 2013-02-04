Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

February 4, 2013 Cover

Volume 91, Issue 5

Sales boost in energy drinks and deaths linked to the products make scientists and regulators worry about safe levels of the stimulant

Volume 91 | Issue 5
Toxicology

Caffeine Jitters

Sales boost in energy drinks and deaths linked to the products make scientists and regulators worry about safe levels of the stimulant

Exports Gain Traction

Chemical industry urges White House to pursue a more aggressive trade policy

Stapled Peptides Hit Puberty, With Attendant Drama

Dustup typifies challenges of a maturing field, say reinforced peptide experts

  • Pharmaceuticals

    New Drug Approvals Hit 16-Year High In 2012

    Cancer and rare diseases treatments dominate the list of new drugs approved

  • Analytical Chemistry

    Mass Spectrometer As A Surgical Tool

    Molecular information helps surgeons distinguish between cancer and healthy tissue

  • Business

    Coping With The Helium Shortage

    High prices and low supplies for the gas push scientific instrument makers and users to consider new strategies

Science Concentrates

Environment

Protein Senses High Levels Of Salt

Researchers show for the first time that a member of the TMC protein family helps worms perceive harmful doses of sodium

Business & Policy Concentrates

NEWSCRIPTS

Blue In The Face, Fiber Fat Fighter

 

