Caffeine Jitters
Sales boost in energy drinks and deaths linked to the products make scientists and regulators worry about safe levels of the stimulant
February 4, 2013 Cover
Volume 91, Issue 5
Dustup typifies challenges of a maturing field, say reinforced peptide experts
Cancer and rare diseases treatments dominate the list of new drugs approved
Molecular information helps surgeons distinguish between cancer and healthy tissue
High prices and low supplies for the gas push scientific instrument makers and users to consider new strategies
Researchers show for the first time that a member of the TMC protein family helps worms perceive harmful doses of sodium