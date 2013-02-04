BASF Shifts Plant Biotech Focus

BASF says it will focus its plant biotechnology efforts on high-yield crops and will expand fungal resistance research to corn. The firm plans to drop programs to develop nutritionally enhanced corn for the U.S. market as well as a line of genetically modified potatoes that was originally aimed at the European market. The change in direction will result in the loss of 40 jobs in the U.S. In early 2012, BASF said it would no longer seek approval for genetically modified crops in Europe.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter