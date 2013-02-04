Baxter Acquires Hemophilia Compound

Baxter International has acquired the investigational hemophilia compound OBI-1 and related assets from Inspiration Biopharmaceuticals and Ipsen Group. The sale, which is being undertaken as part of Inspiration’s ongoing bankruptcy, also includes manufacturing operations from Ipsen. OBI-1 is a recombinant porcine factor VIII compound being investigated for the treatment of bleeding in people with congenital as well as acquired hemophilia A. Under the terms of the agreement, Baxter will make an up-front payment of $50 million. The company may pay as much as $20 million in milestone payments on the basis of drug approval in the U.S. and another $100 million in commercial milestone payments.
