Brazil Studies Jatropha Biofuels …

SG Biofuels, headquartered in San Diego, has signed agreements with Embrapa, the Brazilian Agricultural Research Corp., and Fiagril, a Brazilian biodiesel refiner, to develop jatropha as a next-generation energy crop. The Embrapa partnership will combine SG’s breeding and genomics platform with domestic efforts to increase agricultural productivity in Brazil. Fiagril will host a field trial of SG’s jatropha hybrids adjacent to its biodiesel plant in Mato Grosso.
