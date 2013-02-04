Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

February 4, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Natural Resource Partners has acquired a 49% interest in OCI Wyoming, a producer of soda ash, from the oil exploration firm Anadarko Petroleum for $292.5 million. South Korea’s OCI Chemical has a controlling interest in OCI Wyoming and operates the site.

W.R. Grace says it has increased its recorded asbestos-related liabilities by $365 million to $1.7 billion. The company, which has been in bankruptcy reorganization since 2001, says the increase in reserves will go to pay asbestos personal injury claimants.

Lanxess will spend about $75 million to build a plant in Ningbo, China, that will make colorants for paint. Expected to come on-line in 2015, the facility will produce iron oxide red pigments for the company’s customers in China and abroad.

ScinoPharm, the Taiwanese drug firm, will invest $3.6 million in a joint venture with Foresee Pharmaceuticals, based in Newark, Del., to develop injectable peptide-based drugs, beginning with an injectable form of the prostate cancer drug Leuprolide. The partners will use Foresee’s proprietary controlled-release technology. ScinoPharm will be the exclusive provider of the active pharmaceutical ingredient

Fujifilm has started to operate new production facilities in Kyushu, Japan, for triacetate cellulose film, in which it has invested more than $360 million. The materials are used in making liquid-crystal displays for large-screen television sets. Fujifilm’s market share for the films exceeds 65%.

AstraZeneca has licensed OX-CLI, a compound for respiratory diseases in preclinical studies, from Orexo. Terms of the pact were not disclosed, but AstraZeneca will pay the Swedish biotech milestones and also gain an option to buy related compounds from Orexo.

Life Technologies will provide genetic analyzers and materials to help identify 20,000 human remains found in mass graves in Libya after the end in 2011 of Muammar Gaddafi’s regime. The University of North Texas will train Libyan scientists to use the equipment.

Medicago, a biotech vaccines firm specializing in viruslike particles, and Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings will collaborate to develop a plant-based protein production system. The partners will investigate Mitsubishi’s hydroponic cultivation system and Medicago technologies to produce biopharmaceuticals.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Shokubai, Greentech team up in Japan
Mitsubishi To Buy Vaccines Developer

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE