Genentech Licenses Afraxis’ Therapies

Genentech has signed a licensing deal with Afraxis that gives the Roche subsidiary exclusive worldwide rights to an unspecified portfolio of therapies that Afraxis has under development. Afraxis is best known for its work on Fragile X, a target in autism. Under the deal, Genentech would pay as much as $187 million, including an undisclosed up-front payment and milestone payments. Founded and currently owned by Avalon Ventures, a San Diego venture capital firm, Afraxis is five years old.
