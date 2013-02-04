Glaxo, Biological E Team On Vaccine

GlaxoSmithKline and Hyderabad, India-based Biological E will form a joint venture to develop a six-in-one combination pediatric vaccine that they hope will improve vaccine compliance in the developing world. The vaccine is expected to combine GSK’s polio vaccine with Biological E’s pentavalent vaccine for diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, hepatitis B, and Haemophilus influenzae type b. The companies will each contribute a small amount of cash to kick-start discovery work and share development costs. They expect to put the vaccine in Phase I studies within the next two years.
