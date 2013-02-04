Metal-Free Cure For Paints And Coatings

Alkyd resins are polyesters commonly used as binding agents in paints and coatings. When exposed to air, the polyesters cross-link with the assistance of a metal catalyst, in particular cobalt complexes. The process assists in curing the coating to a smooth finish. In an effort to avoid toxicity associated with the metal catalysts, a team led by Enrique Herrero Acero of the Austrian Centre of Industrial Biotechnology has for the first time shown that enzymes are up to the task of catalyzing the cross-linking (Green Chem., DOI: 10.1039/c2gc36666e). The researchers selected a laccase enzyme already used in food and other industries to snatch oxygen from the air and oxidize 1-hydroxybenzotriazole. The oxidized mediator molecule then extracts hydrogen atoms from polyester double bonds to instigate the cross-linking. The development comes at a time when consumer awareness is pressing the coatings industry to develop low-toxicity green alternatives to cobalt catalysts. Enzyme-based curing could help manufacturers avoid anticipated new regulations that would force them to register, classify, and label cobalt-containing coatings.