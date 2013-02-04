Novozymes Buys Iogen Enzymes

Danish enzymes maker Novozymes has reached a deal to buy the industrial enzymes business of Canada’s Iogen for $68 million plus an additional $12.5 million if future earnings targets are met. The deal, which does not include Iogen’s biofuels business, should close at the end of the month. Novozymes says the deal is a good fit and complements its existing product portfolio. Iogen says it plans to concentrate its efforts on advanced biofuels. It penned a deal in October to build a cellulosic ethanol plant in Brazil with sugarcane ethanol maker Raízen Group.
