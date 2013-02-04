Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Rehearing Of Cross-State Air Rule Denied

by Glenn Hess
February 4, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

A federal appeals court has denied requests by EPA, eastern states, and environmental activists to reconsider its decision on an EPA rule aimed at curbing interstate air pollution. In August 2012, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit vacated EPA’s Cross-State Air Pollution Rule in a 2-1 ruling. The appeals panel found that the agency had erred in issuing federal implementation plans under the cross-state rule rather than allowing states the opportunity to issue their own plans. EPA must now decide whether to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court or begin drafting a new regulation. “The agency is reviewing the decision and will determine any appropriate further course of action once the review is complete,” EPA says. The Cross-State Air Pollution Rule, issued in July 2011, would have required 28 states in the East, Midwest, and South to reduce power plant emissions of nitrogen oxides and sulfur dioxide that cross state lines. The Clean Air Interstate Rule, a regulation issued in 2005 that also seeks to reduce pollution that crosses state lines, remains in effect.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Supreme Court Blocks Obama’s CO2 Rules
Court Gives Go-Ahead To Air Pollution Rule
High Court Urged To Revive EPA Air Rule

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE