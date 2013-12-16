LanzaTech Advances Biobased Chemicals

LanzaTech and Germany’s Evonik Industries will codevelop a fermentation process for making specialty plastics precursors from synthesis gas. The partnership will combine LanzaTech’s synthetic biology and gas fermentation expertise with Evonik’s biotech platform. Separately, LanzaTech and Los Angeles-based Concord Blue, which converts waste materials into syngas, have agreed to integrate their technologies for producing fuels and chemicals from forestry waste.
