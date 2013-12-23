ACS Brings Science To Congress

“As cochair of the House Science & National Labs Caucus, I know how important STEM education is for the future success of our nation and improving the quality of our lives. Because of the diverse backgrounds of my colleagues, many have not had time to delve deep into areas of science and build up their knowledge on key issues facing the nation. Congressional briefings like the American Chemical Society’s Science & the Congress Project are a way to build up members’ technical knowledge in science and show how that knowledge can affect their policy decisions. With so many issues dominating the public consciousness nationally and in Washington, it takes a steady, long-term effort like these briefings to educate colleagues on issues that affect our national labs, the scientific community, and the country.”

- Rep. Randy M. Hultgren (R-Ill.), honorary cohost of the Feb. 13 “Turning E-Waste into Green” briefing.