Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

ACS International Center Hosts International Day

by Linda Wang
December 23, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 51
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

The ACS International Center hosted the first ACS International Day on Oct. 5, during the 44th ACS Western Regional Meeting in Santa Clara, Calif. Through career presentations, interactive discussions, and a networking reception, attendees learned about different international exchange programs and the value of gaining international experience. Participant Caitlin Ellis, an undergraduate chemistry major at Sacramento City College, says she gained a new perspective from the presentations. “I feel like I know a lot more now about studying abroad in science fields,” she says.

The event was organized by the ACS Board of Directors, the Society Committee on Education, the Committee on International Activities (IAC), and the ACS Office of International Activities, with support from a Global Innovation Grant from IAC.

The ACS International Center is a virtual clearinghouse that helps connect chemists with global research opportunities, including scholarships, grants, and internships. The center plans to host International Day events at future ACS national meetings. For more information about International Day, e-mail ic@acs.org.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE