ACS International Center Hosts International Day

The ACS International Center hosted the first ACS International Day on Oct. 5, during the 44th ACS Western Regional Meeting in Santa Clara, Calif. Through career presentations, interactive discussions, and a networking reception, attendees learned about different international exchange programs and the value of gaining international experience. Participant Caitlin Ellis, an undergraduate chemistry major at Sacramento City College, says she gained a new perspective from the presentations. “I feel like I know a lot more now about studying abroad in science fields,” she says.
The event was organized by the ACS Board of Directors, the Society Committee on Education, the Committee on International Activities (IAC), and the ACS Office of International Activities, with support from a Global Innovation Grant from IAC.
The ACS International Center is a virtual clearinghouse that helps connect chemists with global research opportunities, including scholarships, grants, and internships. The center plans to host International Day events at future ACS national meetings. For more information about International Day, e-mail ic@acs.org.
