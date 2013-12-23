Acetic Acid Is Part Of BP’s Oman Project

BP and Oman Oil plan to build an acetic acid plant in Oman using BP’s SaaBre acetic acid technology. The SaaBre process, unveiled last month, makes acetic acid from a mixture of carbon monoxide and hydrogen (C&EN, Nov. 25, page 20). The conventional carbonylation process yields acetic acid from carbon monoxide and methanol. The plant is set to open in 2019 with 1 million metric tons of annual capacity. The project is linked to natural gas production agreements BP signed with the government of Oman.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter