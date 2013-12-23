Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Art In Science: Surface Features Make Captivating Images

Switchable alkanethiol molecules and chiral metal oxide films added aesthetic beauty to chemical science

by Stephen K. Ritter
December 23, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 51
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Science
X-ray diffraction pole figures of two chiral copper oxide films electrodeposited on a gold substrate are nonsuperimposable mirror images, showing that the films are enantiomeric.
X-ray diffraction pole figures of copper oxide on a gold substrate reveal the chirality of the deposited film.
Credit: Science
X-ray diffraction pole figures of two chiral copper oxide films electrodeposited on a gold substrate are nonsuperimposable mirror images, showing that the films are enantiomeric.

COVER STORY

Art In Science: Surface Features Make Captivating Images

From a variety of microscope images, analytical spectroscopy techniques, and computer graphics, scientists often find that their work is more than just science—the illustrations they create can be astonishing. In 2003, C&EN’s year-end Chemistry Highlights feature included two captivating graphics that when viewed today give one pause to wonder what became of the research that created them.

One of the figures is a schematic drawing depicting the behavior of a self-assembled monolayer of alkanethiol molecules that could be made to reversibly stand or collapse by applying an electrical potential (Science 2003, DOI: 10.1126/science.1078933). At the time, the switchable surfaces, created by serial inventor Robert S. Langer of MIT and coworkers, were thought to be useful for microfluidics, drug delivery, electro-optics, and offset printing. Langer says several of his colleagues have followed up on the technology in novel ways, including making asymmetric nanoparticles.

Joerg Lahann, now a professor at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, led the MIT team that created the surface by wetting a gold electrode with an alkanethiol capped by a carboxylate end group. The transition between straight (hydrophilic) and bent (hydrophobic) alkanethiols was triggered by the flip of a switch: Applying a potential to the gold substrate attracts the carboxylate tips down to the surface, hiding the hydrophilic carboxylate groups and exposing the hydrophobic alkyl chains.

“There has been quite a bit of follow-up work from many groups, including my own research group,” Lahann says. “I think it’s fair to say that paper sparked a new direction for active and autonomous materials. The paper has been cited more than 600 times by now, and it is still regularly referenced.” In addition to switchable monolayers, Lahann’s group has developed different approaches to making switchable surfaces, including magnetically switchable particle arrays that change color.

A second eye-catching figure from 2003 stems from research to create solid chiral surfaces, which can be used as enantioselective catalysts or for sensing chiral molecules (Nature 2003, DOI: 10.1038/nature01990). The two images, created in the lab of Jay A. Switzer at Missouri University of Science & Technology, are graphical representations of X-ray diffraction data. The peaks are stereographic projections—so-called pole figures—showing the crystal orientation of enantiomeric copper oxide films electrodeposited on achiral gold substrates. Switzer’s team used right- or left-handed tartrate molecules in the deposition solution as templates to orient the films with right- or left-handed chirality.

Since 2003, Switzer’s group has deposited chiral copper oxide on different substrates and shown that the enantiospecificity can be enhanced by etching the films using chiral etchants (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2007, DOI: 10.1021/ja073640b). “I am sad to announce that I have not formed a start-up company and made billions of dollars—yet,” Switzer informs C&EN. Switzer’s lab is still working on electrodeposition of metal oxide and metal hydroxide films, with an eye toward developing oxygen-evolving catalysts for splitting water to produce hydrogen (Chem. Mater. 2013, DOI: 10.1021/cm400579k) and to make switches for solid-state memory devices being designed for smartphones and tablet computers (ACS Nano 2013, DOI: 10.1021/nn4038207).

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Joerg Lahann
MIT researchers created this self-assembled alkanethiol monolayer that reversibly stands or collapses with the flip of an electrical switch.
This self-assembled alkanethiol monolayer reversibly stands or collapses by the flip of an electrical switch.
Credit: Courtesy of Joerg Lahann
MIT researchers created this self-assembled alkanethiol monolayer that reversibly stands or collapses with the flip of an electrical switch.
An infographic showing various events and statistics from 2003 and how the chemistry world has changed since then.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Trypophilia
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Magnetically controlled droplets rock, rotate, and roll
Decision-making system makes quantum dots autonomously

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE