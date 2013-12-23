Atara To Advance Drug Candidates

Atara Biotherapeutics, formed in October 2012 with licenses for six Amgen drug candidates, has raised $38.5 million in its second round of fund-raising. Celgene, Amgen Ventures, and EcoR1 Capital have joined existing investors including Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers. Few details were provided about the six Amgen assets when they were launched. Atara is now describing three candidates, two of which have development plans. Pinta 745, a myostatin-inhibiting peptibody, will enter a Phase II study of treating muscle wasting in patients with end-stage renal disease. And Atara plans to start a Phase I study of STM 434, an activin inhibitor to treat ovarian cancer.
