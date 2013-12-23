BASF Grows Sweet On Renmatix Process

BASF will work with Philadelphia-based Renmatix to scale up the Renmatix Plantrose process for producing industrial sugars from plant biomass. The process uses water at high temperature and pressure to break down lignocellulosic sources such as wood or straw to make sugars. The sugars can then be fermented with customized microbes to produce chemical intermediates. BASF and its partners are pursuing production of 1,4-butanediol, acrylic acid, and succinic acid from sugar. BASF invested $30 million in Renmatix in January 2012.
