Building Bridges

On Oct. 15–16, more than 160 scientists from seven countries and 44 institutions across the U.S., Europe, and Asia participated in a Journal of Organic Chemistry (JOC) and Organic Letters symposium, organized and cosponsored by ACS Publications and Shanghai Institute of Organic Chemistry. The symposium, featuring 13 speakers, brought together top researchers from across Asia in all areas of organic chemistry to foster an open discussion on recent advances in the field.
