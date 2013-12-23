Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Building Bridges

by Linda Wang
December 23, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 51
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Tamara Hanna
(from left) Amos B. Smith III, editor-in-chief of Organic Letters and a professor of chemistry at the University of Pennsylvania; Kuiling Ding, director of Shanghai Institute of Organic Chemistry and associate editor of Organic Letters; Carsten Bolm, a professor of organic chemistry at RWTH Aachen University and associate editor of JOC; C. Dale Poulter, editor-in-chief of JOC and a professor of bioorganic chemistry at the University of Utah; Zhenfeng Xi, a professor of organometallic chemistry and synthetic organic chemistry at Peking University and an associate editor of Organic Letters; Qi-Lin Zhou, a professor of organometallics and director of the State Key Laboratory of Elemento-organic Chemistry at Nankai University, in China; Zhang-Jie Shi, a professor of chemistry and molecular engineering at Peking University; and Chulbom Lee, an associate professor of chemistry at Seoul National University.
This is a photo of participants in a symposium hosted by ACS.
Credit: Tamara Hanna
(from left) Amos B. Smith III, editor-in-chief of Organic Letters and a professor of chemistry at the University of Pennsylvania; Kuiling Ding, director of Shanghai Institute of Organic Chemistry and associate editor of Organic Letters; Carsten Bolm, a professor of organic chemistry at RWTH Aachen University and associate editor of JOC; C. Dale Poulter, editor-in-chief of JOC and a professor of bioorganic chemistry at the University of Utah; Zhenfeng Xi, a professor of organometallic chemistry and synthetic organic chemistry at Peking University and an associate editor of Organic Letters; Qi-Lin Zhou, a professor of organometallics and director of the State Key Laboratory of Elemento-organic Chemistry at Nankai University, in China; Zhang-Jie Shi, a professor of chemistry and molecular engineering at Peking University; and Chulbom Lee, an associate professor of chemistry at Seoul National University.

On Oct. 15–16, more than 160 scientists from seven countries and 44 institutions across the U.S., Europe, and Asia participated in a Journal of Organic Chemistry (JOC) and Organic Letters symposium, organized and cosponsored by ACS Publications and Shanghai Institute of Organic Chemistry. The symposium, featuring 13 speakers, brought together top researchers from across Asia in all areas of organic chemistry to foster an open discussion on recent advances in the field.

Announcements of ACS news may be sent to acsnews.cen@acs.org

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
2024 ACS Singapore Youth Challenge celebrates young chemists
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
CAS and partners launch Synthetic Chemistry Research Trends Report
ACS conference in Doha strengthens regional research community

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE