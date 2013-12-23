Advertisement

December 23, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 51
International Flavors & Fragrances will spend $50 million on a new flavors service center and additional manufacturing capacity in Jakarta, Indonesia. The company says the new investments will more fully support flavors customers in the region.

DuPont has sold its food colorings business to D.D. Williamson, a Louisville-based food colors specialist. The business, once part of Danisco, includes annatto-based carotenoids for foods such as dairy products, desserts, and beverages.

ICL has acquired Hagesüd Group, a producer of spice blends and ingredients for meat processing. Based in Hemmigen, Germany, Hagesüd has about 200 employees. It will become part of the food specialties group of ICL, an Israeli maker of inorganic chemicals.

Frutarom Industries of Israel has acquired Hagelin Flavor Technologies for $52.4 million. A U.S.-based maker of ingredients for soft drinks and other beverages, Hagelin had 2012 sales of $24.2 million.

MC Ionic Solutions, a Mitsubishi Chemical subsidiary, will receive a $7.4 million Advanced Energy Manufacturing Tax Credit from the Department of Energy for its new electrolyte facility in Memphis. The plant makes electrolytes for lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles.

Dow Chemical has informed the 66 staffers at its plastics additives plant in Grangemouth, Scotland, that it will close the facility in 2014. “Ongoing economic uncertainty” has resulted in a fall in demand for the plant’s methyl methacrylate-butadiene styrene impact modifiers, the firm says.

Eli Lilly & Co. has joined Cancer Research U.K.’s Combinations Alliance, an effort by the nonprofit to speed oncology drug development by testing experimental therapies alongside other treatment combinations. Lilly will contribute candidates for testing and provide some financial support.

Bayer has finalized a deal to acquire the Norwegian drug company Algeta for about $2.9 billion. In September, Bayer offered $2.4 billion for the firm. The two are partners in developing the cancer drug Xofigo (radium-223 dichloride), the first α-particle-emitting radio­active therapy to be cleared by FDA.

