Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Chemists Close A Synthesis Gap For Terminal Alkenes

Boston College team creates a catalytic enantioselective process for more readily converting alpha-olefins into reactive chiral derivatives

by Bethany Halford
December 23, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 51
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

When selecting starting materials, synthetic organic chemists find many aspects of monosubstituted terminal alkenes attractive. Certain α-olefins, such as 1-hexene and 1-octene, are manufactured on a large scale, and the compounds are stable in the presence of many acids, bases, oxidants, and reductants. There are, however, few ways of functionalizing these alkenes enantioselectively because there’s not much reactivity difference between one face of the double bond and the other. Chemists at Boston College have addressed this gap in synthetic methodology by developing a strategy for turning terminal alkenes into chiral products (Nature 2013, DOI: 10.1038/nature12781). The first step in the one-pot cascade reaction, developed by James P. Morken, Scott N. Mlynarski, and Christopher H. Schuster, is a platinum-catalyzed enantioselective alkene diboration. The resulting diboration products are then cross-coupled with an aryl bromide or chloroalkene, thereby creating a C–C bond where the terminal C–B bond had been. The remaining C–B bond is chiral and can therefore be converted into chiral derivatives, such as alcohols or amines. The team demonstrated the usefulness of the strategy by synthesizing several medicinally relevant compounds, including the pain fighter and antiepileptic drug Lyrica (pregabalin).

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE