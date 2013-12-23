Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Congress Looks To Give President Trade Authority

by Glenn Hess
December 23, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 51
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Lawmakers in the House of Representatives and the Senate spent time this year drafting legislation that would give President Barack Obama the authority to negotiate trade agreements. Congress could then approve or reject, but not amend, the agreements.

The White House has been pressing Congress for fast-track authority—formally known as trade promotion authority—as it attempts to wrap up negotiations on a Pacific Rim trade agreement with 11 countries, possibly by early next year.

The U.S. and the 28-nation European Union, which already have the world’s largest bilateral economic relationship, have begun talks on a separate trade deal.

Trade promotion authority, which expired in 2007, “ensures that completed agreements will be subject to an up-or-down vote in Congress,” says a spokesman for the American Chemistry Council, a trade group representing 140 U.S.-based chemical companies. Without the fast-track procedure, he says, trading partners are “unlikely to put their best offers on the table” if a negotiated agreement can be picked apart by Congress.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obama Signs Trade Bill
Chemical Industry Hails Passage Of Key Trade Bill
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Free-Trade Bill Faces Fight In House Of Representatives

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE